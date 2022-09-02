Subscribe
Cub Scout Troop 229 hosting interest events

by | Sep 2, 2022 | Latest

Cub Scout Troop 229 is hosting a couple of meetings where interested individuals can sign their children up for scouting.

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for membership in the Cub Scout troop with children in sixth through twelfth grade eligible for membership in the Boy Scout Troop.

The first event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Lowe Elementary School. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, another interest meeting will be held at Smith Elementary School.

Two more events will be at 7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, respectively. The Sept. 7 meeting will take place at Harper Elementary School with the Sept. 8 meeting taking place at Lowe Elementary.

For more information about the troop or to express interest, email [email protected] 

