Subscribe
Read Local

PISD grant winner expanding robotics program

by | Sep 2, 2022 | Latest

One Princeton middle school teacher used her grant to help enhance the robotics program at Clark Middle School for her eighth-grade students.

Jessica Zamora, a second-year algebra and robotics teacher at Clark Middle, was one of several Princeton ISD teachers who received grant funding from the district back in June. Overall, PISD provided $50,000 in project funding for a variety of different proposals.

Zamora initially submitted a grant proposal for additional robotics equipment to allow more students to experience robotics on campus. She previously had two full robotics kits, which could serve around 6 students, she said.

“Each kit is designed for three students, according to the company’s website,” Zamora said.

The robotics equipment Zamora uses is from VEX Robotics, and each kit comes with a controller for the robots, connectors, shafts and other parts needed to make the robot function.

With the $4,500 grant she received, Zamora said she was able to purchase an additional six robotics kits, more than tripling the number of students who could learn robotics simultaneously. Having the new kits allows students in her class to work with their own robot rather than having to share one or two robots with several students, she added.

“Each of them gets a chance to build, program and get their hands on the robots,” Zamora said. “Throughout the year, we get to create those obstacle courses. If building the robot is too overwhelming, they can build an obstacle course.”

For the full story, see the Sept. 1 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Panthers ride defense en route to 14-7 victory

Panthers ride defense en route to 14-7 victory

Sep 1, 2022 | ,

If you were looking for offensive fireworks on Friday night, Jackie Hendricks Stadium wasn’t the place to be. The defense was the story for both the Princeton Panthers and the Lebanon Trail Trail Blazers throughout the opening contest. Presley Self was the difference,...

read more
New pet food pantry aids families in need

New pet food pantry aids families in need

Sep 1, 2022 |

Tiffany Jourdonais and her partner, Blair, recently opened their own food pantry for pets after noticing a need in their community.  My Best Friends Bowl is currently run out of the couple’s home in De Berry Estates, located at 2094 Deckard Lane. Tiffany said the...

read more
Princeton ISD receives “A” rating from TEA

Princeton ISD receives “A” rating from TEA

Aug 27, 2022 |

With fall snapshots a little over a month away, Princeton ISD received positive news in the form of its annual accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The district received an “A” rating, the highest distinction bestowed by the TEA to school...

read more
Princeton rides defense en route to 14-7 win

Princeton rides defense en route to 14-7 win

Aug 27, 2022 | ,

PRINCETON – If you were looking for offensive fireworks on a Friday night, Jackie Hendricks Stadium wasn’t the place to be.  The defense was the story for both Princeton and Lebanon Trail throughout the opening contest of the 2022 campaign. Even though the...

read more
Fire Department hosting classes at the community center

Fire Department hosting classes at the community center

Aug 26, 2022 |

Residents interested in learning more about CPR or fire safety will have the opportunity to do so with a monthly class taught by the Princeton Fire Department. Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the community center, located at...

read more
Proposed budget reflects balanced revenues, expenditures

Proposed budget reflects balanced revenues, expenditures

Aug 25, 2022 |

For the first time in the current budget cycle, councilmembers received figures for city revenues and expenditures for the upcoming year. City Administrator Derek Borg presented the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget during the Monday, Aug. 22, regular meeting. Fiscal...

read more
Operation Christmas Child hosts event Aug. 27

Operation Christmas Child hosts event Aug. 27

Aug 25, 2022 |

A nonprofit known for delivering Christmas gifts around the world is hosting a local leader event to kick off one of the signature holiday events worldwide. Samaritan’s Purse, a global nonprofit that serves people around the world, is hosting its sixth annual kickoff...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April