Local nonprofits set fundraising goals for North Texas Giving Day

An annual fundraising event for nonprofits across North Texas began taking donations at the start of the month.

North Texas Giving Day is put on each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas with the 18-hour online fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 22. The foundation began accepting donations Thursday, Sept. 1, and will continue accepting them until Giving Day.

The foundation was first established in 1953 and professionally manages more than 1,000 charitable funds. The inaugural North Texas Giving Day was in 2009.

According to the Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the United States. Since 2009, it has assisted thousands of nonprofit organizations in the area and raised over $441 million.

Last year, over 3,300 nonprofits were impacted by $66 million in donations received.

This year, several organizations in the Collin County communities are taking part in the annual campaign.

McKinney-based nonprofit, the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL) is dedicated to empowering teenagers with leadership skills for the future. They provide different “pillars” in four fields — mentorship, academics, athletics and community service.

“The Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL) is dedicated to developing a diverse population of youth and young adults; including low-to-moderate geographic areas, to cultivate exposure and opportunity to build positive perspectives of life with an emphasis on higher education, economic, and community development through our Core 4 Pillars,” said Ceretha Robinson, cofounder of AEYL.

This year’s goal is $50,000, which will be used to help the nonprofit construct an “Empowerment Center,” a new facility to house its programs. It will also help cover costs for transporting area teens to AEYL courses.

Additionally, donations will support different course offerings, including a STEM class, for those involved at AEYL.

“The generosity of donations from North Texas Giving Day 2022 will support the overall mission of AEYL as well as specific fundraising goals for youth & teen membership, high school scholarships, TxCHSE (GED) Exam Vouchers, STEM team registration and equipment, summer apprentice stipends and the campaign for The AEYL Empowerment Center,” Robinson said. “There is no donation too small or large that couldn’t support the ultimate goal of exposure for youth, teens, and young adults.”

