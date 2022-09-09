Subscribe
Princeton falls short in loss to Sherman

by | Sep 9, 2022

Almost all game long the Princeton Panthers were fighting from behind.

Late in the first quarter they were down three scores and struggling to put together anything consistent on offense.

But twice in the second half the Panthers produced extended drives to get within a point before the Sherman Bearcats were able to hang on for a 34-30 victory over Princeton in non-district action at Bearcat Stadium.

“We grew up a lot tonight. Everybody knows we have a young roster,” Princeton head coach Ervin Chandler said. “You could see a young team that was getting better.”

Vyron Hambric Jr. had 10 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, Braeden Ratliff threw for 144 yards and a pair of TD passes – one to C.J. Bruce, who totaled 56 yards on four catches – and Jaden Hambric had 65 yards on seven carries for Princeton (1-1).

Phoenix Grant completed 8-of-13 passes for 190 yards and three TDs and also ran 10 times for 57 yards and a score, Vontrelle Sanders had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Thompson ran for 106 yards on 19 carries and Vonte Sanders’ lone reception was a 62-yard touchdown for Sherman (1-1).

Dane Casselberry made a 29-yard field goal with 3:55 remaining which forced the Panthers to have go for a touchdown on their final possession.

Princeton faced fourth-and-six at its 35 before a false start made the conversion even tougher and Ratliff’s throw to the sticks on the right side was incomplete with 1:47 left.

For the full story, see the Sept. 8 issue of The Princeton Herald.

