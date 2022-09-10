Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most.

Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Patty Bauman serves as the founder and director of the nonprofit, located within walking distance of YWAM headquarters, at 604 S. Ballard Avenue in Wylie. Kinsey Edwards serves as the client advocacy director and Katie Ackerman de Oliveira serves as the childbirth advocate/next steps director.

Since opening in March, the nonprofit has served a small number of clients, but Bauman said they’ve been busy getting the word out about the types of services available, securing volunteers and networking. One way they will network this month, said Bauman, is by attending a Wylie ISD counselor meeting to share what they offer “so they know about us.”

All services provided through the center in Wylie are free. They take walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments and Hope Bridge is certified to provide pregnancy tests, and provide verification if needed, to apply for Medicaid, said Ackerman.

Hope Bridge does not offer medical services or give medical advice, she said, “and if there are any concerns or questions, we refer our clients to a physician.”

“Our heart here is really to value each client that comes to the door,” Ackerman added. “It’s important for us to really listen and let them share where they’re at, what are they going through, build that trusting relationship and let them know that they’re not alone.”

The staff shares an information packet containing “A Woman’s Right to Know” published by Texas Health and Human Services which lists the different options and resources that are available to the women so that they can make an informed decision about their pregnancy.

