Subscribe
Read Local

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

by | Sep 10, 2022 | Latest

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most.

Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Patty Bauman serves as the founder and director of the nonprofit, located within walking distance of YWAM headquarters, at 604 S. Ballard Avenue in Wylie. Kinsey Edwards serves as the client advocacy director and Katie Ackerman de Oliveira serves as the childbirth advocate/next steps director.

Since opening in March, the nonprofit has served a small number of clients, but Bauman said they’ve been busy getting the word out about the types of services available, securing volunteers and networking. One way they will network this month, said Bauman, is by attending a Wylie ISD counselor meeting to share what they offer “so they know about us.”

All services provided through the center in Wylie are free. They take walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments and Hope Bridge is certified to provide pregnancy tests, and provide verification if needed, to apply for Medicaid, said Ackerman.

Hope Bridge does not offer medical services or give medical advice, she said, “and if there are any concerns or questions, we refer our clients to a physician.” 

“Our heart here is really to value each client that comes to the door,” Ackerman added. “It’s important for us to really listen and let them share where they’re at, what are they going through, build that trusting relationship and let them know that they’re not alone.”

The staff shares an information packet containing “A Woman’s Right to Know” published by Texas Health and Human Services which lists the different options and resources that are available to the women so that they can make an informed decision about their pregnancy.

For the full story, see the Sept. 8 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton falls short in loss to Sherman

Princeton falls short in loss to Sherman

Sep 9, 2022 | ,

Almost all game long the Princeton Panthers were fighting from behind. Late in the first quarter they were down three scores and struggling to put together anything consistent on offense. But twice in the second half the Panthers produced extended drives to get within...

read more
City holding budget, tax rate hearings Sept. 12

City holding budget, tax rate hearings Sept. 12

Sep 8, 2022 |

The final budget and tax rate will have met the requirements for adoption following two public hearings scheduled for the next regular council meeting. Councilmembers will consider adopting both items Monday, Sept. 12, but not before residents have one final...

read more
City partners with Meals on Wheels

City partners with Meals on Wheels

Sep 3, 2022 |

Princeton is set to host a community feeding program for seniors in the newly opened Community Center, located at 416 North Fourth Street. Meals would be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and give senior citizens in the community a place to gather and socialize several...

read more
Cub Scout Troop 229 hosting interest events

Cub Scout Troop 229 hosting interest events

Sep 2, 2022 |

Cub Scout Troop 229 is hosting a couple of meetings where interested individuals can sign their children up for scouting. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for membership in the Cub Scout troop with children in sixth through twelfth grade...

read more
PISD grant winner expanding robotics program

PISD grant winner expanding robotics program

Sep 2, 2022 |

One Princeton middle school teacher used her grant to help enhance the robotics program at Clark Middle School for her eighth-grade students. Jessica Zamora, a second-year algebra and robotics teacher at Clark Middle, was one of several Princeton ISD teachers who...

read more
Panthers ride defense en route to 14-7 victory

Panthers ride defense en route to 14-7 victory

Sep 1, 2022 | ,

If you were looking for offensive fireworks on Friday night, Jackie Hendricks Stadium wasn’t the place to be. The defense was the story for both the Princeton Panthers and the Lebanon Trail Trail Blazers throughout the opening contest. Presley Self was the difference,...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April