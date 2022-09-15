Subscribe
Read Local

City holds Patriot Day ceremony

by | Sep 15, 2022 | Latest

Angelic Suarez feels the pain of 9/11 every day of her life, but that didn’t stop the Princeton resident from attending a Patriot Day commemoration Sunday morning of the event 21 years ago that forever changed her life – and the lives of millions of Americans.

Suarez’s constant pain comes from the death of her brother, Anthony Rodriguez, who on Sept. 11, 2001, was a 36-year-old New York Fire Department “proby” assigned to an engine company out of Brooklyn, N.Y. He answered the call when the terrorists flew a hijacked jetliner into one of the towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. Suarez said her brother’s unit was among the first to arrive at Ground Zero on 9/11.

“My brother was in the first tower that collapsed,” Suarez said, adding that “they never recovered his body.”

Suarez said she is unaware of what her brother was doing the moment the tower fell but acknowledged the bravery that FDNY personnel and other first responders displayed “by rushing into the burning buildings.”

Rodriguez had served 11 years in the U.S. Navy before joining FDNY.

“I am grateful and glad that we still remember that day,” Suarez said.

Suarez’s brother is survived by his wife and six children – the youngest of whom was born three days after Rodriguez died in the rubble of the WTC, according to Suarez, who said she was able to attend the 20-year commemoration in New York City. Suarez’s brother was among the nearly 3,000 people who died in Manhattan on 9/11.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Sep 16, 2022 |

Councilmembers considered the final budget proposal and tax rate during its most recent meeting. As required by law, a public hearing was held for the budget and tax rate, respectively, during the Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. Princeton’s current fiscal year expires Sept....

read more
Princeton falls in homecoming game

Princeton falls in homecoming game

Sep 15, 2022 | ,

The end of an eventful homecoming week resulted in a disappointing loss Friday night for Princeton football fans. The Panthers, who struggled to create offensive opportunities, fell 41-17 to the Lake Dallas Falcons (3-0). Following a loss last week to the Sherman...

read more
Homecoming dance closes early after threat

Homecoming dance closes early after threat

Sep 15, 2022 |

Students attending Princeton’s homecoming dance were forced to leave early following alleged threats of an active shooter. The incident took place Saturday, Sept. 10 during the ninth through twelfth grade dance held at Lovelady High School. Princeton police responded...

read more
Student aids peer suffering allergic reaction

Student aids peer suffering allergic reaction

Sep 12, 2022 |

A junior at Princeton High School quickly responded to a distressed student last week. Madison Pouncil, a student trainer, said she was “pretty calm” when responding because she quickly recognized the student needed assistance after she consulted with an athletic...

read more
Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Sep 10, 2022 |

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most. Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned...

read more
Princeton falls short in loss to Sherman

Princeton falls short in loss to Sherman

Sep 9, 2022 | ,

Almost all game long the Princeton Panthers were fighting from behind. Late in the first quarter they were down three scores and struggling to put together anything consistent on offense. But twice in the second half the Panthers produced extended drives to get within...

read more
City holding budget, tax rate hearings Sept. 12

City holding budget, tax rate hearings Sept. 12

Sep 8, 2022 |

The final budget and tax rate will have met the requirements for adoption following two public hearings scheduled for the next regular council meeting. Councilmembers will consider adopting both items Monday, Sept. 12, but not before residents have one final...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April