Princeton falls in homecoming game

The end of an eventful homecoming week resulted in a disappointing loss Friday night for Princeton football fans. The Panthers, who struggled to create offensive opportunities, fell 41-17 to the Lake Dallas Falcons (3-0).

Following a loss last week to the Sherman Bearcats, Princeton is now 1-2 overall. Head coach Ervin Chandler hopes to get a fresh start on the season with district play starting this week.

The undefeated Falcons threw the first punch with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cade Bortnem mid-first quarter, which the Panthers were only able to answer with a field-goal. A lack of offensive momentum left Princeton without another scoring opportunity until the third quarter.

Chandler, who shared that the team has a young roster, emphasized the importance of preseason. He highlighted the beauty of the team’s three preseason games giving the less-seasoned players on the team a chance to work out nerves and get comfortable playing a faster game of football.

“We’re learning and we’re growing,” Ervin said. “We had a bunch of young guys get three games of experience… That’s the good thing about having non-district games.”

Two injuries also plagued the Panthers roster. This included first-string quarterback Braeden Ratliff. The junior took a hit in the second quarter and was unable to return to the game, an event that Ervin said had an impact on the team.

“Guys are obviously kind of down, but they’re not major injuries,” Ervin shared. “Those guys will be back.”

Vyron Hambric Jr., who stepped in for the Panthers as quarterback, gave the team its only two touchdowns of the night. Hambric Jr. finished with a total of 87 rushing yards and 26 passing yards.

