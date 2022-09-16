Princeton Police Department closes investigation into homecoming incident

Princeton Police Department announced they closed their investigation into an incident that took place at the homecoming dance Saturday, Sept. 10.

The department made the announcement in a Friday, Sept. 16, news release. The incident took place at Lovelady High School Sept. 10 and the dance was closed down early.

“Investigators were unable to determine that an offense had occurred based on the information provided to them during the investigation,” the news release said. “As a result, the investigation is closed.”

In an initial press release by the department Sept. 11, it said the dance was safely evacuated. Princeton ISD, who cooperated with the investigation, said no evidence of a gun or gunshots were found in a Sunday, Sept. 11, statement by Superintendent Donald McIntyre.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

For those who may have additional information, they can report it to Lt. Jesus Rodriguez by calling 972-736- 3901. Tips can also be made by texting PPDTIP and your tip to 847411.