PCDC receives recreation center proposal

Princeton’s Community Development Corporation received an update on a resident requested project during its most recent meeting.

Brittany Rouse from Kimley-Horn presented two concept plans for a recreation center during the meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Rouse said residents first had an opportunity to provide input a few years ago but early public meetings were held virtually because of the pandemic. That led to reduced turnout, she added, which meant that more meetings were held to incorporate more suggestions.

Currently, the PCDC owns a tract of land located at the intersection of E. Monte Carlo Boulevard and Beauchamp Boulevard. Both concepts Rouse presented were on the land earmarked for future development into a recreation center.

Among the most requested features of a recreation center are a fitness area, space for a gymnasium and after school programs.

The first option Rouse presented was a building with 25,000 square feet of space with several indoor amenities. According to the concept plan, there would be a restroom and locker room area, group exercise space and room for a fitness center.

Also included was a childcare area, gymnasium, racquetball courts and a multipurpose use space that could hold meetings or other gatherings. Rouse likened the first option’s floor plan to that of the Michael J. Felix Community Center in Sachse.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue of The Princeton Herald.