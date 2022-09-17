Princeton Panthers lose in district opener to Mesquite Poteet

MESQUITE – The Princeton Panthers (1-3) opened district play in this week’s matchup against the Poteet Pirates (1-0, 1-3) where they lost 10-14 on the road.

Vyron Hambric Jr. scored the Panthers’ only touchdown of the night, running it in from 19 yards out. Hambric also led the team in both passing and rushing yards.

The Panthers then scored for the second and final time on a 27-yard field goal by Kevin Granados. The field goal came after a fumbled Poteet punt return that Princeton couldn’t convert into a touchdown.

Princeton is now 0-1 in their district campaign. Their season continues next week against Greenville High School.

By Destany Fuller – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Princeton Herald.