CCSO arrests dealer linked with August death of Princeton resident

by | Sep 22, 2022 | Latest

After responding to a drug overdose at a Princeton residence in August, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with the case, according to a Thursday, Sept. 15, news release.

Investigators assigned to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Habitual Offender Strike Team (GHOST) began an investigation to identify the dealer responsible for selling the Fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a 29-year-old man.

On Aug. 5, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a drug overdose at a residence on FM 546 in Princeton, Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies located a dead male in his bedroom, collected evidence and interviewed family members and witnesses.  Among the items investigators collected was a counterfeit Percocet pill that was later lab tested and determined to contain Fentanyl.

“Here in Collin County we have seen a 571% increase in the number of Fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths in the past 36 months, said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “Make no mistake, these are fatal Fentanyl poisonings, an act on the part of the Mexican drug cartels who use Fentanyl and its addictive qualities to intentionally increase addiction among Americans.”

After a thorough investigation, GHOST Investigators identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for Gabriel Aldo Fossatti, a Princeton resident.
Fossatti is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, a second degree felony. A judge also signed a search warrant for Fossatti’s residence.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Princeton Herald.

