Princeton loses to Mesquite Poteet in district opener

By Destany Fuller

Princeton football (1-3) now sits at 0-1 in district play after a 10-14 road loss against the Poteet Pirates (1-3, 1-0) in week four.

This loss puts the Panthers on a three-game losing-streak.

This outcome gave Poteet its first win of the season, breaking a three-game losing streak coming out of preseason.

A series of penalties and other errors plagued the Panthers throughout the game, causing them to lose opportunities that could have changed the outcome of the game.

Head coach Ervin Chandler shared that while his coaches and players are not down, they are disappointed. Chandler placed an emphasis on the importance of his team showing more consistency on the field.

The Pirates were first to strike with a 94-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Princeton was unable to answer and was shut out by Poteet until the third quarter where they scored their first and only touchdown of the night.

Poteet was unable to score again until the third quarter, but eventually put another seven points on the scoreboard with a five-yard rush and 8:22 left. The Panthers answered with an aggressive 85-yard drive downfield resulting in a 19-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Vyron Hambric Jr.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Princeton Herald.