Subscribe
Read Local

School board amends district policies

by | Sep 23, 2022 | Latest

School board officials addressed some of its policies to bring them into line with statewide regulations.

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees considered three amendments to district policies during the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 19.

Two of the policies pertained to security, applying to a hazard plan and the second laying out guidelines for employing security personnel in schools.

The first policy, called CKC, addressed how the district must respond to a bomb or terroristic threat and the creation of a hazard plan. In the event of a threat, the district is required to notify parents as soon as possible. 

The district is also required to train employees on using the plan to respond to an emergency, hold drills and exercises for students and implement a security audit of its plan.

Additionally, the plan must designate a chain of command when responding to an emergency and provide resources to assist with the psychological health of staff, students and the community affected by a disaster. 

“As we’ve talked through some security changes and some things, we pulled though policies and visited with TASB,” said Superintendent Donald McIntyre. “These three policies allow us to do what we’ve been doing and specify a little bit more information of the rules that go along with those things.”

The second policy under consideration by trustees regulates security personnel at schools. It allows districts to authorize the placement of armed personnel inside different campuses and lays out the criteria for their presence.

If a district elects to have armed security in schools, officers are requried to complete an active shooter training response course approved by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Personnel are also required to obtain a school-based law enforcement proficiency certificate within six months of employment.

Trustees can also restrict the types of handguns used by security personnel in areas where carrying a gun is permitted.

The final policy for consideration regulates electronic communications by staff, specifically prohibiting unauthorized communications between district employees, trustees and students.

For PISD, the changes involved enumerating that school marshals can carry and establishing specific types of guns and ammunition to be carried, said McIntyre.

The board voted to approve all three local policy amendments as presented.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

DFPS specialist gives tips on preventing human trafficking

DFPS specialist gives tips on preventing human trafficking

Sep 24, 2022 |

A longtime veteran of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) spoke recently at a local event about how to be aware of and report abuse, neglect or human trafficking issues to the state. Doniqua Lewis — who has served 14 years in the department —...

read more
Princeton loses at home to Greenville

Princeton loses at home to Greenville

Sep 24, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers took another loss in week two of their district campaign to Greenville (2-4, 1-1) where they lost 34-6.  The Panthers are now on a four-game losing streak coming out of week five of their season.  Princeton was brought to its knees by the...

read more
Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

Still searching for their first district win, Princeton returns home as they prepare to host Greenville Friday night. The Lions (0-1, 1-3) will make the quick drive up 380 also aiming for their first win in the district this season. With both teams shaking off losses,...

read more
Noino Club celebrates 80 years

Noino Club celebrates 80 years

Sep 22, 2022 |

A local community organization celebrated its birthday two weeks ago when members held their monthly meeting. The Princeton Noino Study Club — which cleverly holds onion spelled backward in its name — turned 80 Thursday, Sept. 8, after its founding in 1943. The club...

read more
PCDC receives recreation center proposal

PCDC receives recreation center proposal

Sep 17, 2022 |

Princeton’s Community Development Corporation received an update on a resident requested project during its most recent meeting. Brittany Rouse from Kimley-Horn presented two concept plans for a recreation center during the meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rouse said...

read more
Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Sep 16, 2022 |

Councilmembers considered the final budget proposal and tax rate during its most recent meeting. As required by law, a public hearing was held for the budget and tax rate, respectively, during the Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. Princeton’s current fiscal year expires Sept....

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April