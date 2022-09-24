Princeton loses at home to Greenville

The Princeton Panthers took another loss in week two of their district campaign to Greenville (2-4, 1-1) where they lost 34-6.

The Panthers are now on a four-game losing streak coming out of week five of their season.

Princeton was brought to its knees by the continuous penalties on offense that stopped their opportunities for positive yardage.

All six points of the night were scored by senior kicker Kevin Granados, whose consistency saved the Panthers from being completely shut out by the Lions’ defense.

Due to an upcoming bye-week, the Panthers will not take the field again until Oct. 6. They will face Lovejoy High School on the road.

