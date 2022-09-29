Subscribe
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

by | Sep 29, 2022 | Latest, News

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada.

Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property.

Princeton firefighters work a fire at 7312 CR 965 in Nevada Thursday, Sept. 29.
Photos by Connor Pittman/The Princeton Herald.

According to a member of the Collin County Fire Marshal’s office, the fire took place at 7312 CR 965 in Nevada. The same official said the call came in around 1:34 p.m., adding that members of the fire marshal’s office did not arrive until after the other responders.

Around 3 p.m., firefighters were still extinguishing some of the flames although it did not appear the fire spread to additional property.

A cause of the fire is yet to be determined and it is unknown if there are any injuries.

0 Comments

