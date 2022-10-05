Residents to receive copies of charter by mail

Princeton voters will be getting a package in the mail from City Hall soon that will offer the details of an election set for Nov. 8. The election has been called to ask residents whether they want to approve the formation of a home rule charter that will enable the city to govern itself.

“We’re on track to have it done,” said City Administrator Derek Borg. “It’s in the printing process now,” he said.

The city is planning to send copies of the proposed charter to “every residence in in Princeton,” he added.