PISD trustee candidate forum set for Oct. 11

by | Oct 6, 2022 | Education, Latest

The race for two Princeton ISD board of trustee seats will be decided by voters on Nov. 8.

Each seat in the upcoming election is contested with four total candidates filing for two vacancies.

The two places on the ballot are currently held by Starla Sharpe and Carol Bodwell. Sharpe won a special election last year to fill the remainder of former trustee Ricky Gillespie’s term.

The Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 11. The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters of Collin County at Lovelady High School which is located at 501 Boorman Lane in Princeton. The forum will be held in the cafeteria.

Sharpe is joined by three challengers: Julia Schmoker, John Campbell and Tim Tidwell.

The incumbent, Sharpe, works in finance and has resided in PISD for nine years.

On her application, Schmoker lists her occupation as working in sales and has lived within PISD for two years.

Campbell lists himself as retired and that he has lived in Texas for nine years.

Tidwell, works as an associate for dealer support, and has resided in PISD for 24 years.

Bodwell did not file for re-election.

Christi Houston, president of the chamber, said hosting the event was an important part of the organization’s mission.

She said the forum would allow members and the community “an opportunity to learn where candidates stand on important issues and connect with those running for office so they can make informed decisions at the polls.”

Board members are elected to three-year terms, with elections conducted every year.

Trustees for the school board are elected at large, representing the entire district and registered voters cast a ballot for all places on the board of trustees. Candidates do not run by political party affiliation.

Along with the Princeton ISD board, residents will vote in county, state and federal elections. Residents will also vote on a Home Rule Charter after council authorized its inclusion on the ballot.

Only the PISD trustee election will be included in Oct 11 candidate forum.

Voting on the charter is an “all-or-nothing” process meaning that voters are unable to vote for or against specific sections of the charter. 

The charter has clauses that will expand council to seven seats beginning in 2023, adding districts for four of the council places and adding term limits for the council and mayor. Terms for the mayor and councilmembers would also be four years.

By adopting a home rule charter, a city does get extra annexation or taxation authority.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first business day after Columbus Day.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4.

