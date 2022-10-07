Princeton overpowered by Lovejoy

The Princeton Panthers (1-5, 0-3) took a brutal 70-0 loss on the road to Lovejoy High School (4-2, 3-0) to add to their losing streak.

Both teams came into this week following a bye in week six. The loss worsens Princeton’s losing streak to four games in a row with an 0-4 district record.

Though they’ve faced offensive struggles all season, tonight was the Panther’s first time being shut out with no offensive opportunities.

Lovejoy applied heavy offensive pressure from start to finish by scoring on each of their drives. The first 35 points of their convincing win were scored within the first quarter.

The Panthers will continue their season next week at home against the Terrell Tigers (1-4, 0-2).

By Destany Fuller – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Princeton Herald.