A detention officer at the Collin County jail discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell Monday, Oct. 10, according to an Oct. 11 news release from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Moody, a detention officer at the jail since 2019, was arrested after confessing to investigators that he provided the cell phone and charger to an inmate. Moody was also fired and faces a Third Degree felony charge for his actions.

The investigation remains ongoing.