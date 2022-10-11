Subscribe
Read Local

Today is the deadline to register to vote

by | Oct 11, 2022 | Latest

The final day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

In the upcoming election, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections. 

In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the application is submitted, at least 17 years 10 months, not a convicted felon unless certain eligibility requirements are met or declared mentally incapacitated.

In person applications can be filled out in-person at the county registrar’s office, mailed in as long as the envelope is postmarked by Oct. 11 or filled out online.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Voter registration applications can be found online at sos.state.tx.us and must be filled out and returned to the county Voter Registrar’s Office.

0 Comments

Related News

Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 22

Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 22

Oct 12, 2022 |

Princeton native Estefania Villalba has had a front-row seat from which she has been able to watch her hometown grow from a tiny burg into an entirely different community, with thousands of new residents moving into it every year. “I remember when all we had here was...

read more
Princeton overpowered by Lovejoy

Princeton overpowered by Lovejoy

Oct 7, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers (1-5, 0-3) took a brutal 70-0 loss on the road to Lovejoy High School (4-2, 3-0) to add to their losing streak. Both teams came into this week following a bye in week six. The loss worsens Princeton’s losing streak to four games in a row with an...

read more
PISD trustee candidate forum set for Oct. 11

PISD trustee candidate forum set for Oct. 11

Oct 6, 2022 | ,

The race for two Princeton ISD board of trustee seats will be decided by voters on Nov. 8. Each seat in the upcoming election is contested with four total candidates filing for two vacancies. The two places on the ballot are currently held by Starla Sharpe and Carol...

read more
Residents to receive copies of charter by mail

Residents to receive copies of charter by mail

Oct 5, 2022 | ,

Princeton voters will be getting a package in the mail from City Hall soon that will offer the details of an election set for Nov. 8. The election has been called to ask residents whether they want to approve the formation of a home rule charter that will enable the...

read more
City hosting Halloween event Oct. 1

City hosting Halloween event Oct. 1

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

The city of Princeton is hosting a new fall event for the first time ever featuring a movie and carved pumpkins floating on the water. The pumpkin-centric event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Princeton Municipal Center, located at 2000 E....

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
DFPS specialist gives tips on preventing human trafficking

DFPS specialist gives tips on preventing human trafficking

Sep 24, 2022 |

A longtime veteran of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) spoke recently at a local event about how to be aware of and report abuse, neglect or human trafficking issues to the state. Doniqua Lewis — who has served 14 years in the department —...

read more
Princeton loses at home to Greenville

Princeton loses at home to Greenville

Sep 24, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers took another loss in week two of their district campaign to Greenville (2-4, 1-1) where they lost 34-6.  The Panthers are now on a four-game losing streak coming out of week five of their season.  Princeton was brought to its knees by the...

read more
Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Sep 23, 2022 | ,

Still searching for their first district win, Princeton returns home as they prepare to host Greenville Friday night. The Lions (0-1, 1-3) will make the quick drive up 380 also aiming for their first win in the district this season. With both teams shaking off losses,...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April