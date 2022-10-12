Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 22

Princeton native Estefania Villalba has had a front-row seat from which she has been able to watch her hometown grow from a tiny burg into an entirely different community, with thousands of new residents moving into it every year.

“I remember when all we had here was a Sonic, McDonald’s and a Jack in the Box,” Villalba said, laughing.

She now works as the event coordinator for the city of Princeton and is putting the finishing touches on Fall Fest, which Villalba believes well could become the city’s signature community event.

Fall Fest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park. This year, the city will welcome back some familiar events, as well as some new events and vendors.

The annual fall event will feature 63 vendors selling “lots of food and offering lots of shopping” for visitors, Villalba said, adding that the city sold out all the available vendor spots for Fall Fest. In addition, Fall Fest’s vendor list includes nonprofit organizations offering information.

“We just want to celebrate the community coming together for this event,” Villalba said. “It’s fun to see everyone come and go.”

The city, she said, expects a crowd that could exceed 2,000 for this year’s festival.

As in past years, the signature event is the rodeo, especially the bull riding and mutton busting competitions.

“We have gotten some pretty big bulls for the bull riding,” she said. The mutton busting “is for the kids,” she said.

Music lovers will be entertained by Princeton native Shelley Ballenger who will return to sing country and western hits from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, Carter BloodCare will be conducting a blood drive during Fall Fest and will offer two pairs of socks to donors in recognition of Childhood and Breast Cancer Awareness months. The blood drive will go from 2 -7:30 p.m. To sign up to donate at the event, visit

Princeton Fire-Rescue will offer hayrides and free fire tips in honor of Fire Prevention Month to those participating in the rides. As with this past year, hayride participants will be able to select a pumpkin to take home.

In addition, Fall Fest will have a Kid’s Zone to allow children to expend some of their energy.

“The city is growing in the right direction,” Villalba said, adding that the city feels “a great sense of pride in having an event like this to bring our community together.”

Those with questions about Fall Fest are encouraged to write the city via email at [email protected].