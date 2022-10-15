Princeton drops sixth straight

Princeton (1-6) has added another loss to their record after falling short to the Terrell Tigers (3-4, 2-2).

The Panthers remain winless in the district with an 0-4 record.

Penalties and turnovers were part of the Panther’s downfall once again. Princeton had over 10 penalties on the night, five of which were offsides calls during Terrell’s extra-point attempts.

The Panthers also had three interceptions and two fumbles on the night. Terrell was able to convert four out of the five errors into points.

Princeton had two touchdowns, both scored by junior running back Bryce Dade. One of the Panther’s two extra point attempts was blocked.

The Panthers will face Denison (3-4, 1-2) on the road next week as they continue to hunt for their first district win.

By Destany Fuller – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Princeton Herald.