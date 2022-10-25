Loya recognized for life-saving actions

Princeton police officer Armando Loya was recognized with a Certificate of Merit at Monday night’s city council meeting. His life-saving actions on Feb 10, 2022 while responding to a call involving a one-year old who had fallen and become unresponsive, were described as an act of heroism.

Interim Chief James Waters explained the events that resulted in the recognition of Loya’s efforts.

Officer Loya “took possession of the child from the father, he turned the child over to prevent fluid and potential asphyxiation,” said Waters. “Officer Loya cleared the child’s airway of blood and other fluid.”

According to reports Loya’s actions increased the survivability of the child who was released from the hospital the following day in good health.

VFW Post 9167 also recognized efforts by Princeton paramedics and EMTs.

For the recap of the council meeting, read the Oct. 27 edition of The Princeton Herald.

Photo courtesy Tenishea Turner, city of Princeton.

Chad Engbrock • [email protected]