New marshals added to PISD security team

Oct 26, 2022

Three newly hired school marshals have been added to the ranks of Princeton ISD’s security team. The new personnel, okayed at the Oct. 17 trustee meeting, were approved by the district at their August meeting.

The district’s goal is to assign a marshal to each school campus.

Superintendent Don McIntyre was pleased with the additional staff.

“I am excited we are able to increase our security staff with quality candidates,” said McIntyre. “With these new hires, Princeton ISD will improve safety for our students and staff on all campuses.”

One additional marshal is expected to be added upon approval at the trustees’ Dec. 12 meeting.

All new marshals are expected to complete Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) in January.

In other business trustees approved a long-range planning committee comprised of 51 individuals from the community.

The purpose of the group, which begins meeting in November, is to determine a growth plan that will guide the district for the next 10 years. The committee is expected to focus on bond elections for future campuses, zoning and names for new schools.

“We believe we have selected a balanced group that represents all attendance zones from elementary and secondary levels, as well as community members to help us get a broad scope of our upcoming needs,” said McIntyre.

PISD’s most recent bond elections were $96.3 million approved in May 2017 and $237.4 million approved in May 2019.

The 2017 bond recommendations were intended to last approximately 10 years, but growth projected by demographers was significantly under-estimated according to district officials at that time.

Because of the low projection, the district changed demographers to determine future enrollment for the 2019 bond package.

Princeton ISD trustees have scheduled their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov 14, ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

