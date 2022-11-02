Early voting ends Friday; Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Early voting will close Friday, Nov. 4 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the November midterm elections and for 37 races at the county, state and federal level.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

At the local level, residents within Princeton ISD will vote to elect two trustees from a pool of four candidates. In the election, the two candidates who win the most votes will assume the positions.

Incumbent Starla Sharpe, candidate Tim Tidwell, candidate Julia Schmoker and candidate John Campbell will vie for the two vacant positions. The candidates do not run with a party affiliation.

Additionally, residents will cast their ballot on a Home Rule Charter. Typically, cities make the transition from general law to home rule after reaching 5,000 residents but the measure has failed four times with the most recent attempt in 2014.

Approving the Home Rule Charter is an all-or-nothing process which means that voters must either vote to approve the entire charter as presented or vote against. Voters can view a copy of the charter in English or Spanish by visiting princetontx.gov.

At the county level, in the race for Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Democrat Jennifer McKenzie faces Republican Ellen Skinner.

In the Collin County Judge race, Republican incumbent Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray. The race for Collin County District Clerk pits Democrat David Brignac against Republican Mike Gould.

Also in Collin County, there are multiple unopposed races for district court judge positions up for re-election.

Residents will also vote for their U.S. Representative for District 3 which pits former Collin County Judge, Republican Keith Self, against Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava and Libertarian Chris Claytor.

Those living in Princeton will vote in the race for District 67 in the Texas House of Representatives, which pits Republican Jeff Leach against Democratic challenger Kevin Morris.

In State Senate District 8, Republican Angela Paxton, the incumbent, faces off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Cocks and Libertarian Edward Kless.

On the State Board of Education, District 12 is up for reelection. Republican Pam Little is opposed by Democrat Alex Cornwallis and Libertarian Christy Mowrey. The 15-member board decides curriculum, standards, student testing, special education programs and textbooks for public schools.

The race for Texas Supreme Court Justice has three places up for election. Place 3 has three candidates vying for the spot: Republican Debra Lehrman, Democrat Erin Nowell and Libertarian Thomas Edward. In Place 5, Republican Rebecca Huddle faces Democrat Amanda Reichek and Place 9 candidates are Republican Evan Young versus Democrat Julia Maldonado.

In the race for governor, Republican Greg Abbott faces Beto O’Rourke, his Democratic challenger. Abbott and O’Rourke will compete for votes against Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Dan Patrick faces Mike Collier, who is running as the Democratic nominee. Patrick and Collier share the ballot with Libertarian candidate Shanna Steele.

Voters will also have their say in the race for attorney general. Two-term Republican Ken Paxton is opposed by Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian candidate Mark Ash. In the race for State Comptroller, Glenn Hegar is opposed by Janet T. Dudding and Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza.

The race for Railroad Commissioner has four candidates vying for the spot: Republican Wayne Christian, Democrat Luke Warford, Libertarian Jaime Andres and Hunter Wayne, who represents the Green Party.

Polling places include the Steve and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, 416 N. Fourth St. in Princeton and Collin College’s Farmersville Campus, which is located at 501 S. Collin Parkway.

Registered voters can visit collincountytx.gov to find additional Election Day voting information.