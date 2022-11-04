Subscribe
Read Local

Princeton loses final regular season game to Crandall

by | Nov 4, 2022 | Latest, Sports

PRINCETON — The Panthers finished their 2022 season with a 57-14 loss to Crandall (8-2, 5-2).

Princeton finished the season at 1-9 overall and was 0-7 in district competition. The Pirates, whose season will continue in the playoffs, dominated the first half. Crandall scored a total of 29 unanswered points before halftime. 

Princeton was down by 36 before they finally struck back with 8:56 left when senior Conner Pyron caught a pass from quarterback Braeden Ratliff and ran it 81 yards for a touchdown. 

The Panthers were unable to score again until late in the fourth quarter. Junior Azaan Stoughtenborough caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 5:09 left to play, bringing the score to 50-14. The Panthers didn’t score again for the night. 

Princeton will now start their offseason to prepare for their 2023 campaign.

By Destany Fuller – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Princeton Herald.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Angel Tree program kicks off

Angel Tree program kicks off

Nov 4, 2022 | ,

As the holidays near, the Lions Club already has more than 170 applications for this year’s Angel Tree program, so it’s time to begin adopting and shopping for the less fortunate children and families in Princeton. “In a rapidly growing community, the Angel Tree...

read more
Mayor hopes to educate voters on upcoming home rule

Mayor hopes to educate voters on upcoming home rule

Nov 3, 2022 |

Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon vowed to take on the task herself if no one would agree to lead a citizen effort to gain approval of a home rule charter for the city. Chacon has made good on her pledge, she said in explaining that she is leading an “unofficial PAC”...

read more
Forests to Faucets is Nov. 4

Forests to Faucets is Nov. 4

Oct 26, 2022 | ,

The city of Princeton needs your help to plant over 1,200 trees along Tickey Creek to help protect water — its most important resource. The Tickey Creek Tree Planting Event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 4 . If it rains, the event will be pushed to Nov....

read more
New marshals added to PISD security team

New marshals added to PISD security team

Oct 26, 2022 | ,

Three school marshals will be added to the ranks of Princeton ISD’s security team. The new positions were approved at the Oct. 17 trustee meeting. The district’s goal is to assign a marshal to each school campus. Superintendent Don McIntyre was pleased with the...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

Oct 24, 2022 |

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.  On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races. Some cities will also vote on...

read more
Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

Oct 22, 2022 | ,

DENISON — The Panthers (1-7) suffered a 67-26 loss to the Denison Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3). Princeton remains winless in district play with an 0-5 record.  While Princeton had promising drives on offense, a series of errors throughout the night kept them from putting...

read more
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans