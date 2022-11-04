Princeton loses final regular season game to Crandall

PRINCETON — The Panthers finished their 2022 season with a 57-14 loss to Crandall (8-2, 5-2).

Princeton finished the season at 1-9 overall and was 0-7 in district competition. The Pirates, whose season will continue in the playoffs, dominated the first half. Crandall scored a total of 29 unanswered points before halftime.

Princeton was down by 36 before they finally struck back with 8:56 left when senior Conner Pyron caught a pass from quarterback Braeden Ratliff and ran it 81 yards for a touchdown.

The Panthers were unable to score again until late in the fourth quarter. Junior Azaan Stoughtenborough caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 5:09 left to play, bringing the score to 50-14. The Panthers didn’t score again for the night.

Princeton will now start their offseason to prepare for their 2023 campaign.

