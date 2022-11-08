Election Day is today

Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots for races at the federal, state, county and local levels.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. Polling locations include the Steve and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, which is located at 416 N. Fourth St., Lowry Crossing City Hall, which is located at 1405 S. Bridgefarmer Rd. and Collin College’s Farmersville Campus, which is located at 501 S. Collin Parkway.

Individuals will also cast ballots for candidates running for Princeton ISD. Candidates do not run by place and there are two vacancies.

Incumbent Starla Sharpe, Tim Tidwell, John Campbell and Julia Schmoker are the four candidates vying for the two vacancies. The top two vote getters will assume the positions on the ballot.

Trustees in Princeton ISD are elected to three-year terms.

Princeton voters will also cast a ballot on the city’s proposed Home Rule Charter. Approval of the document is an all-or-nothing process that means voters cannot vote to only approve certain provisions.

At the state level, individuals will cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state comptroller. They will also vote for a land commissioner, railroad commission and representatives on the state board of education.

State representatives and senators are also on this year’s ballot.

Residents will also vote for a county judge and district clerk.

Incumbent Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray for the county judge seat. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Residents will also vote for their U.S. representative for District 3.

For more information on Collin County elections, visit the county’s website.