Home rule passed by residents

Schmoker, Campbell are one and two in PISD trustee race

This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. Nov 9, 2022

The fifth time proved to be the charm for Princeton City Hall as voters on Tuesday approved a home-rule charter for a city that had been governed by Texas statute since its founding in the late 19th century.

Final unofficial returns posted by the Collin County Elections Department showed Proposition A passing with 2,257 votes to 1,787 votes; 55.8% of voters approved the measure, compared to 44.2% who opposed it. The returns will become official after they are canvassed and approved by the City Council.

Princeton voters had rejected four earlier home-rule charter proposals. The citywide fifth ballot measure had been seen as crucial for a community that had seen its population virtually tripled between the 2010 and 2020 census.

Mayor Brianna Chacon issued a statement late Tuesday: “When I first ran for mayor two years ago, I vowed to make Princeton a charter city, and here we are. This is such a victorious night. The future of our city is bright.”

Also, the Princeton Independent School District will welcome two new trustees to its board.

Princeton ISD voters were allowed to cast their ballots for a maximum of two trustees among the four candidates who had filed to run. Newcomer Julia Schmoker led the field with 30.7% of the vote, followed by fellow newcomer John Campbell with 26.6%. Incumbent trustee Starla Sharpe finished in third place with 24.6%; Tim Tidwell finished fourth among the candidates with 18.1%. Campbell edged out Sharp by 165 votes, according to unofficial final returns.

These returns will become official after they are canvassed and approved by the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees.

Long-time incumbent Carol Bodwell, the longest-tenured trustee serving on the Princeton ISD board, decided to not seek re-election.

Look for a complete story on area and statewide elections in the morning on princetonherald.com.

By John Kanelis • [email protected]