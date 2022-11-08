Trejo races at state championship

Gabriella Trejo was the lone qualifier for the Lady Panthers cross country team, racing at the 5A state championship in Round Rock on Nov. 4.

Taking on some of the top runners in the state, Trejo finished 103rd (20:38.1) out of 149 runners at the meet. She was 31 seconds off of her personal record pace set earlier this year, racing in difficult weather conditions last Friday.

Trejo also placed 22nd among all freshmen at the state level, showing the promise she has going forward in her Princeton career and beyond. At the meet, Lovejoy took home first place in the team ranking with 28 points, followed by Boerne Champion (85 points) and College Station (91 points). Georgetown’s Mckenzie Bailey won the individual state championship (17:36.4).

The Panthers cross country team had just one senior on both the boys and girls teams running at the district championship, paving the way for potential future success with a young roster.

