Municipal court processes Class C misdemeanors

Nov 23, 2022

Not every case that goes before the judicial system qualifies as a “Law and Order” TV episode.

Many of them are settled quickly and with zero fanfare. Welcome to Princeton’s Municipal Court, which has a jurisdiction that covers all Class C misdemeanors. 

The city’s court system was recently honored – along with all municipal courts across the land – with a Municipal Court Week that occurs on the first full week of November each year. The city’s court supervisor, Felicia Alvarez, said the week’s aim is to honor “those in the court system. They work hard and deserve to be recognized.”

What constitutes a Class C misdemeanor? Alvarez ticked off what she said is a partial list of offenses: speeding, assault, theft, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, driving without seat restraints, littering and violations of various city ordinances.

Lesia Gronemeier, assistant city manager and Princeton’s human resources director, said the week seeks to “acknowledge all the clerks, staffers and judges for all their hard work.”

To login to read the full story or subscribe visit  http://princetonherald.com

