Street projects making progress

A $7.5 million street project is now complete and presumably soon, motorists will be able to enjoy an improvement in north-south traffic flow through Princeton, according to City Manager Derek Borg.

The city finished its extension of Beauchamp Boulevard from U.S. Highway 380 to Monte Carlo Boulevard, Borg said, explaining that the project will allow motorists to travel more easily from the north end of the city to points south.

“Without the extension, motorists would have to travel through the older parts of the city or take Monte Carlo” to the west, Borg noted, explaining the extension gives motorists a “more direct route” from north Princeton.

The Beauchamp Boulevard improvement, Borg said, is tied to the Whitewing Trails development. He said Whitewing developers paid 57% of the street improvement, with the city paying for the rest of it. “We had to go on their timeline,” Borg said of Whitewing’s major contribution to the extension.

Meanwhile, the city has commenced work on its long-planned total rebuilding of Second Street from the downtown area south to U.S. 380. Borg acknowledged the poor quality of Second Street and said that “once it’s finished, we hope we can start to bring more traffic into our downtown.”

Borg said the city “had to get most of the older streets done” before beginning the Second Street job. He said, though, that Second Street “has gotten really bad.”

