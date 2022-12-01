Charter votes canvassed

For the first time in Princeton’s history, the city can govern itself exclusively through a home rule charter.

Council made it official on Friday, Nov. 18 by calling a special meeting to canvass the votes and declare the charter to be the law of the city. Voters approved the charter with nearly 56% of them approving its creation, a decision that City Attorney David Overcash describes as a landslide.

“Any time two candidates are running against each other and one of them wins 55% of the vote, that’s a landslide,” he added.

