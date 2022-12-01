Detailed crime statistics report heard by council

Princeton police officers are employing a multi-faceted strategy to combat all levels of crime in the city, says Interim Police Chief James Waters.

What’s more, the police department now has the help of a newly hired crime analyst to break down the crimes and assess crime trends in the city.

Ally Webb started working for the city on Nov. 14. Previously, Webb worked for the Collin County Sheriff’s Office where she worked as crime analyst for the county.

In Princeton, Waters said Webb will be working with the North Texas Fusion Center to help “relay information from other cities, counties and states that might affect the city of Princeton.”

