Long range planning committee tours PISD campuses

Princeton Independent School District voters can expect a bond issue in their future, as the school district has commenced a long-range planning process that will be put on a fast-track journey to seal voter approval. The process is expected to end by late January when the Princeton ISD board of trustees calls for a bond issue election.

A group comprising most of the 49 members chosen to serve on a long-range planning committee toured several school district campuses Monday night before convening a meeting at Lovelady High School. Leading the planning effort is former Superintendent Phil Anthony, who retired from the district in 2020, but who has stayed on as executive director of operations.

