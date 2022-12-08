Subscribe
Read Local

Recycling program is beneficial

by | Dec 8, 2022 | Latest, News

Princeton residents have embraced the notion that recycling material that otherwise would go straight to the dump is good for the environment, according to the municipal coordinator for the company that picks up trash and recyclables throughout the city.

Robert Medigovich, a Community Waste Disposal municipal accounts manager with 20 years’ experience in the recycling business, declared that the average Princeton household recycles 39 pounds of material monthly that otherwise would go into a landfill.

When the recycling program started in the city nearly four years ago, Medigovich said Princeton had 4,849 homes.

“Today it has 8,240 homes,” he said. “The area is growing like gangbusters,” he said, adding that the number of homes increased by 69% since CWD took over Princeton’s waste disposal program.

In June 2019, CWD assumed the city’s waste disposal and recycling effort that had been run by Waste Connections. He calls the Princeton recycling program “highly successful” and noted that everyone is asked to participate in it, but no one is required to do so.”

CWD collected 1,884 tons of recycling material in Princeton in 2021.

“Every ton of recyclable material saves 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space,” Medigovich said, citing statistics offered by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Yes, recycling definitely helps increase the life of our landfills,” he said.

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Patrick outlines legislative priorities

Patrick outlines legislative priorities

Dec 8, 2022 | ,

Although the 88th Legislature is not scheduled to convene until Jan. 10, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is already starting his signaling for the legislature he would favor in the upcoming session. Patrick leads the Texas Senate as part of his lieutenant...

read more
Making memories

Making memories

Dec 8, 2022 | ,

My mother must’ve kept everything my sister and I ever made for Christmas. Some things were put together in school, but most were done in Sunday School. Same is true for anything we ever made, regardless of the time of year. Decades later at a Christmas gathering, if...

read more
Campus food drives yield success

Campus food drives yield success

Dec 8, 2022 | , ,

Despite inflation hitting the hardest on everyone’s grocery bill this year, Princeton students stayed committed to making sure there will be plenty to eat for families in the community who might be struggling. The annual campus food drives to benefit the less...

read more
The best radio reception

The best radio reception

Dec 2, 2022 | ,

It was Flag Day 1987. I was opening the mic for the first time as a new announcer on KTBB AM 600. It was the early part of my radio journey, and I was excited to be moving up in the industry. KTBB was the second radio station to be licensed in Tyler, Texas. A station...

read more
County commissioners approve letters of engagement

County commissioners approve letters of engagement

Dec 1, 2022 | ,

Collin County is lawyering up as it engages with a federal lawsuit filed Oct. 31 in the Northern District Court of Texas. The initial lawsuit alleges that Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis “created a toxic workplace by targeting female employees to try to...

read more
Fond Farewell

Fond Farewell

Dec 1, 2022 | ,

Princeton ISD hosted a reception for longtime board member and president Carol Bodwell, who spent the last 33 years serving the children of the district through her role as school trustee.  Fellow and former board members, administrators, including former...

read more
Charter votes canvassed

Charter votes canvassed

Dec 1, 2022 | ,

For the first time in Princeton’s history, the city can govern itself exclusively through a home rule charter. Council made it official on Friday, Nov. 18 by calling a special meeting to canvass the votes and declare the charter to be the law of the city. Voters...

read more
Panthers, community provide meals

Panthers, community provide meals

Dec 1, 2022 | , ,

The Panther athletic program spent the last few weeks collecting food to provide 35 less fortunate families with a feast for the Thanksgiving holiday. It takes a community to care for a community, so the Panthers received some crucial help with this effort. Once...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility