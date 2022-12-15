Subscribe
Goals for city’s communication master plan presented

by | Dec 15, 2022 | Latest, News

The Princeton City Council, acting on a report delivered by a long-standing municipal consultant, approved a communication master plan Monday designed to improve Internet capabilities and for underserved residents of the city.

Council approved a resolution unanimously right after hearing from Kimley-Horn representative Kent Kacir on several elements of the master plan during the Monday, Dec. 12 meeting.

The cost of the communication master plan is estimated at $2.08 million, according to Kacir, with the largest single expense contained within that total pegged at $675,000, which he said will improve “underserved community connectivity.” 

The city has about $3 million left over from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds, Kacir told the council, so it has a cushion of around $1 million.

Council members received several goals and objectives in the report that Kacir delivered. 

For the full story, see the December 15, issue of The Princeton Herald

Veterans

