Bond committee approves construction concept

by | Dec 22, 2022 | Education, Latest, News

Members of a citizens long-range planning committee tasked by the Princeton Independent School District to plan for the district’s future, have made some key preliminary decisions dealing with the scope of the options that await the PISD school board.

The committee, meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Dorothy Lowe Elementary School, voted unanimously to accept a comprehensive construction concept formulated by former Superintendent Phil Anthony, the district’s executive director of operations, who is advising the committee as it proceeds through its planning process. It then voted unanimously to accept an anticipated 9% inflation rate that could boost the cost of the construction project being considered.

The committee finished its latest meeting by receiving a list of items and a request from Anthony to prioritize the items on the list. Anthony plans to compile the votes delivered by the committee and will present his findings to the group that meets next on Jan. 9.

The aim of the committee began to take shape at its meeting in the Lowe Elementary School library. 

Marc Rauzi, an architect with Claypool Associates, took the committee through its list of proposed additions and improvements to Princeton ISD campuses and facilities.

A proposed early childhood center, with a 300-student capacity, would cost $20.5 million, according to Rauzi. A new elementary school large enough to educate 650 students would cost $40.3 million to build, he said, adding that a new middle school would cost $77.5 million to construct.

To read the full story to subscribe at  The Princeton Herald.

