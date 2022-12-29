Municipal Center, home rule passage celebrated by city, residents

Derek Borg had a busy year in 2022, managing a city government that welcomed its first home rule charter, moved into a shiny new municipal complex, continued to grapple with infrastructure improvements, and then saw a change at the top of the police department chain of command.

But for the Princeton city manager it was a year relatively devoid of high drama.

Princeton city staff moved out of the old City Hall building Jan. 27-28, 2022 into its new facility —the Municipal Complex — with about eight times as much space.

The city acquired the property through a development agreement it worked out with the Crossroads development. Princeton built the complex for $20 million through the issuance of certificates of obligation. The city was able to bring virtually all its municipal offices under one single roof. The police and fire department administrations are on duty at the new complex. The only major administrative office that still serves the public off-site is the Public Works Department.

“The new complex is great in that it allows people to talk to each other under the same roof instead of having to drive across town,” Borg said, “but really, it hasn’t produced much of a need for adjustment.”

The city manager added that “being all together is conducive to good planning.”

