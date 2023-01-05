49-member committee will evaluate future needs

The committee tasked with presenting a potential bond issue proposal to the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees is facing several key decisions based on what its members decide in the coming days on the future of the massive proposal of projects under consideration.

Does it go with a pared-down list of items graded by committee members or does the committee, acting as a body of one, go with the whole package?

All told the proposal under consideration contains plans to build four elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school along with several other structures and upgrades to existing facilities. The total package – at this moment – is valued at about $584 million, a figure that doesn’t account for inflation that school officials are certain will drive up the cost of the project over time.

Princeton ISD will have to postpone paying for some of the projects on the wish list because of a lack of bond capacity. Superintendent Don McIntyre said the district can sell $70 million in bonds initially and another $70 million the following year. That covers a fraction of what is being considered.

