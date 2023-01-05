Population numbers don’t match up on new sign

It must be official: Princeton’s population now stands officially at 17,027 residents.

That compares to the 6,807 residents listed on the previous sign at both ends of U.S. Highway 380 — based on the 2010 Census — welcoming motorists and visitors to the city. It took the Texas Department of Transportation a bit of time to get the sign posted, given that it reflects the official count of the 2020 Census.

Unfortunately, the number posted on the sign is obsolete according to City Manager Derek Borg, who said the population changes almost on a weekly basis as the city continues its breakneck rate of growth.

Borg said the city is bound by the 17,027-resident figure if it applies for grants or for “any official government purpose.” The city, though, can use what Borg said was their “internal numbers for the purposes of planning.”

To date, Borg said the city has 10,007 residential meters on the books. He calculates Princeton’s population by multiplying the number of meters by a factor of three.

