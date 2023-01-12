Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Amanda Martinez has faced many challenges in her life, chief among them finding stability for her three daughters.

Habitat for Humanity is about to give Martinez and two of her daughters — one is grown and has moved away — the stability she has been seeking by building a new home for the family to inhabit.

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County will have a wall-raising at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan 14 at the site of Martinez’s new home at 310 Harrelson Drive in Princeton.

There have been setbacks such as Covid in getting this project completed, said Joe Overley, marketing coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Collin County.

Martinez initially applied for a Habitat home three years ago, Overley said, but the process of advancing her application had been stymied by the pandemic.

“We had to go back and interview her again,” Overley said, “to try to develop her story.”

Martinez’s story involves what she described as a “not-so-good childhood” followed by challenges raising thee children as a single mother.

