Rules updated; fire chief talks CPR

Members of the Princeton City Council voted unanimously to adopt a revised Council Relations Policy, Rules of Order and Code of Ethics for the city of Princeton, council and its boards and commissions.

The resolution, passed at the regular Jan. 23 meeting at Princeton Municipal Center, was needed to make language conform to the city’s new Home Rule Charter adopted Nov. 18, 2022, after voters approved it earlier that month.

Also at the meeting, Fire Chief Tom Harvey updated council on the progress of CPR/AED and Fire Safety Education training classes. Harvey said the turnout had not been as good as hoped as some participants were daunted by the 3-hour class. 

However, Harvey was optimistic Princeton could be certified as a HEARTSafe Community by the Citizen CPR Foundation. “It’s not easy to obtain, but it is important,” the fire chief said.

Certification would require 15 percent of Princeton’s population, roughly 4,500 people, to be trained in CPR, Harvey said, adding that he would like to certify all municipal employees.  

The classes are held the third Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, 416 N. Fourth St.

Mayor Brianna Chacon was honored at the meeting by the Salvation Army of North Texas for her work in the Mayoral Red Kettle Challenge. Mary Freeman, director of community relations for Collin and Denton counties, and Lt. Cristina Drozdovschi presented Chacon with a Bell Ringer award.

By Bob Wieland

