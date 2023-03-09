PISD celebrates fourth grade Science Fair Winners

Princeton ISD trustees met and honored six grand prize winners from the Fourth Grade Science Fair at the start of the Monday, Feb. 27, Princeton ISD board meeting

Trustees saw a brief video as each student explained their project exploring concepts in chemistry or physics. Members then awarded a certificate to each winner.

“As a former science teacher, this is a favorite for me,” Board President Cyndi Darland said during the presentation. “I am so glad we take the time to celebrate what these students are doing.”

Andrew Parent from Godwin Elementary boiled water in different sizes of pots to determine which boiled fastest, Ruth Paul from Harper Elementary experimented with electromagnet coils, Christine Dang of Lacy Elementary determined which battery lasted the longest, Kinsley Jenkins of Lowe Elementary tested whether plants affected the pH value of pond water, Owen Fish from Mayfield Elementary also experimented with battery life and Annie Ligon of Smith Elementary tested which common substances created the largest volcanic eruption.

