City no longer controls community center

The Princeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) will have sole rule-making authority over the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center that is leased by the city.

Princeton City Council members voted at their regular meeting Monday, April 10, to exclude the center from the rules generally applicable to city park land and park facilities. The center would not be governed by facility-specific rules set by the CDC.

“This section … is not applicable to a dedicated community center facility that is operated by the city under a lease, as such premises shall be subject to regulation under the usage requirements and restrictions promulgated by the owner of the premises, and all such rules may be administered and enforced by city staff,” the revised city code reads.

The Municipal Code had prohibitions against serving or consuming alcohol and certain behavior at the facility.

City Manager Derek Borg said renters of the community center would be able to possess or use alcohol in accordance with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulations and state law, so long as any TABC-required permits are obtained.

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]