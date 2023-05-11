DEI confusion leads to executive session at council

Interim Police Chief James Waters presents Salome Cruz with a letter of commendation for her help in an April 19 investigation.

Princeton residents turned out to protest a city council agenda item before it was discussed because they feared it was a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative. “This absolutely has nothing to do with DEI,” Mayor Brianna Chacon said at the Monday, May 8, meeting. “I apologize for the misunderstanding.”

Councilmembers had responded to public outcry at their April 24 meeting by dropping plans for an outside contractor to set up an ad hoc DEI advisory committee for the city.

The latest proposal involved engaging a consulting firm to review city personnel matters, such as staffing levels, talent allocation and workplace culture. The mayor said the city staff had nearly doubled in two years and would continue to grow, and an outside vendor could provide a “report card” on how the city was functioning.

“What problems are we having now?” Councilmember David Kleiber asked.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” Chacon replied. “This is a way to gather information.”

