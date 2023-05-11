PISD School bond election passes handily

Voters approved $797 million in bonds for the Princeton Independent School District to build eight additional campuses to cope with “explosive” growth expected over the next 10 years.

Final unofficial returns from Collin County show voters in the Saturday, May 6, election approved the bond proposal recommended by the long-range planning committee by 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597-302 votes out of 899 votes cast.

“This election reflects how much the citizens of Princeton value the children of our district by providing the facilities they will need for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Donald McIntyre.

“We want to thank each voter who took the time to let their voice be heard, and as a district, we are committed to being good stewards of our tax dollars as we move forward,” he said.

The new facilities to be built will include one early childhood center, four elementary campuses, two middle school campuses and one senior high school.

“It’s definitely something that’s needed,” PISD Trustee John Campbell said after the balloting. “As we see the city continue to grow, we need to be prepared.”

Campbell also said that while the district’s tax rate would not change, homeowners could still pay higher taxes because of higher appraisals.

“The value of property is going to go up. There’s no stopping that,” he said.

The district expected to canvass the bond election results at the next school board meeting, Monday, May 15.

