PISD School bond election passes handily

by | May 11, 2023 | Education, Latest, News

Voters approved $797 million in bonds for the Princeton Independent School District to build eight additional campuses to cope with “explosive” growth expected over the next 10 years.

Final unofficial returns from Collin County show voters in the Saturday, May 6, election approved the bond proposal recommended by the long-range planning committee by 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597-302 votes out of 899 votes cast.

“This election reflects how much the citizens of Princeton value the children of our district by providing the facilities they will need for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Donald McIntyre.

“We want to thank each voter who took the time to let their voice be heard, and as a district, we are committed to being good stewards of our tax dollars as we move forward,” he said.

The new facilities to be built will include one early childhood center, four elementary campuses, two middle school campuses and one senior high school.

“It’s definitely something that’s needed,” PISD Trustee John Campbell said after the balloting. “As we see the city continue to grow, we need to be prepared.” 

Campbell also said that while the district’s tax rate would not change, homeowners could still pay higher taxes because of higher appraisals.

“The value of property is going to go up. There’s no stopping that,” he said.

The district expected to canvass the bond election results at the next school board meeting, Monday, May 15.

To read the full story, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Related News

PISD student arrested for alleged threat

PISD student arrested for alleged threat

May 11, 2023 |

The Princeton Police Department said it had arrested a student at Clark Middle School on a charge of making a terroristic threat “placing public in fear.”A statement issued by Interim Police Chief James Waters and Jean Ann Collins, communications coordinator for the...

DEI confusion leads to executive session at council

DEI confusion leads to executive session at council

May 11, 2023 | ,

Interim Police Chief James Waters presents Salome Cruz with a letter of commendation for her help in an April 19 investigation. Princeton residents turned out to protest a city council agenda item before it was discussed because they feared it was a diversity, equity...

Local nonprofit supports those embracing grief

Local nonprofit supports those embracing grief

May 11, 2023 | ,

To purchase books, read grief-related articles, donate or signup for a class visit bravepenny.org Grief is a complicated and personal process that has no timeline. And for survivors of any type of loss, it can often be difficult to navigate without the proper positive...

FISD graduate among mass shooting victims

FISD graduate among mass shooting victims

May 11, 2023 | ,

The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets hit home as 20-year-old Christian LaCour, a Nevada resident and FHS Class of 2021 graduate, was the first victim identified among the eight dead and seven wounded. The incident took place...

Rep. Leach statement on Allen Outlet Mall shooting

May 8, 2023 |

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, released the following statement on Saturday, May 6:“I’m deeply saddened by the horrific events that occurred today at the Allen Premium Outlets, right in the heart of House District 67, and am praying for the victims and all those affected...

Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two trustee races headed to runoff

May 7, 2023 |

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold.With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have...

Princeton voters approve school bonds

Princeton voters approve school bonds

May 6, 2023 |

The Princeton Independent School District will be allowed to sell $797 million in bonds to pay for eight new schools over the next decade. Unofficial final totals show voters in the Saturday, May 6, election approved the bond proposal by 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597 votes...

Shots fired near Lacy Elementary

May 5, 2023 |

The Princeton Police Department placed Lacy Elementary School on a “soft lockdown” Friday, May 5, after getting a report of shots fired in 300 block of Bonnie View Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.Officers searched the area and lifted the lockdown but issued an alert for...

Swatting charge filed in Pennsylvania

May 5, 2023 |

A Pennsylvania teenager has been arrested on charges of making prank 911 “swatting” calls to six states, including Texas.Multiple agencies including law officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an address on Meadow Creek Drive in Princeton after the...

