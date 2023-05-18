School construction bond officially passes

It’s official! Princeton voters overwhelmingly approved a $797 million bond proposal, according to the canvass of votes cast in the Saturday, May 6, bond election.

The Princeton ISD school board, at its regular meeting Monday, May 15, certified voters had approved the sale of bonds to build eight additional PISD campuses over the next 10 years.

The bond proposal, recommended by the district’s long-range planning committee, passed 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597-302 votes out of 899 votes cast.

Contractor Pogue Construction of McKinney was designated by trustees as the construction manager at risk for the new building projects. Pogue was to oversee the projects from design to construction close-out and deliver them with a guaranteed maximum price provided prior to the bid stage.

The need for more space was confirmed by current enrollment figures. PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre reported to the board the district had 8,112 students, or 1,059 more than this time last year and 212 above the projected total.

