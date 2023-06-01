Public works touches everyone

Adults and children watch as CWD demonstrates how the waste disposal truck picks up, then empties trash cans at the Saturday, May 27 Public Works event.

For the most part, Princeton residents don’t really notice employees of the Public Works Department as they stay busy keeping the city’s infrastructure running.

So, to help illustrate what they do, the department hosted a Saturday, May 27, open house as part of Public Works Week.

“My driving motivator is that the health and safety of all of the visitors and residents within the city of Princeton rely on the services public works provides, said Director Tommy Mapps. “Constructing and maintaining infrastructure that is reliable, safe, and serves all of the current and future needs of our residents is essential to ensuring Princeton emerges from the growth as a benchmark and example for what a city can and should be.”

Mapp said public works is the thread that connects us all, no matter where we live. “Every public works professional strives to improve the quality of life for the community they serve, leading to healthier, happier communities,” he said.

For example, the street division is responsible for the repair and maintenance of streets and sidewalks. The division rebuilds asphalt streets; makes minor concrete street repairs; street sweeping; builds and repairs sections of sidewalks and curbs; installs parking stops at city facilities; stripes streets and crosswalks; and installs and replaces street signs.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald.