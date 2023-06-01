Students walk stage at PHS commencement

Princeton High School Class of 2023 graduates toss their caps in the air Thursday, May 25 at CUTX Event Center in Allen.

Graduates of Princeton High School Class of 2023 now have their diplomas and their future before them. Quoting from the movie “Kung Fu Panda,” Valedictorian Colin Nguyen said, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.”

It had taken 12 minutes for the 413 seniors to parade into the event center to Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” performed by the PHS band under the direction of Brandon Brewer, who is becoming the school district’s fine arts director.

The Junior ROTC presented the colors and Lauren Hoos offered the invocation, thanking God for helping to pave the students’ path to success.

PHS Principal Clint Sadler, himself a school alumnus, welcomed and congratulated the seniors, some of whom were fourth-generation graduates of the school. “This class will always be special to me because we started this journey together four years ago,” he said at the commencement held Thursday, May 25, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald.