Workshop teaches residents how to care for lake

Learn how to become a watershed steward for Lake Lavon at a June 7 workshop hosted by the North Texas Municipal Water District.

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is hosting a workshop on how residents can protect Lake Lavon water quality by becoming a watershed steward.

The workshop is scheduled from 1-5 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the North Texas Municipal Water District Operations Center, 851 Forrest Ross Road in Wylie.

It will include a discussion on watershed systems and types and sources of water pollution. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management and an overview of water quality as it relates to watershed management at the local level.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn water quality management and how to become involved in maintaining the water quality of Lake Lavon and its tributaries through best management practices.

The event will be presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, in cooperation with NTMWD.

